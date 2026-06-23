Becoming US citizen is about to become costlier for Indians
What's the story
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a significant increase in the cost of applying for US citizenship. The move, which seeks to raise citizenship application fees by nearly 75%, would greatly affect thousands of Indian immigrants looking to become naturalized citizens. The proposal also seeks to eliminate fee waivers and reduced-cost options for low-income applicants.
Fee details
A look at the new fees
Under the proposed rule by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the fee for citizenship applications would rise from $760 to $1,330 for paper filings, and from $710 to $1,280 for online submissions. The cost of filing Form N-336, a request for review of a citizenship denial, would also increase considerably. If approved, it would go up from $830 to $1,475, an increase of about 77.7%.
Policy changes
Fee waivers, reduced-cost options to be eliminated
The proposed rule would remove fee waivers for citizenship applications and eliminate the reduced-fee option for immigrants whose household income is at or below 400% of the federal poverty line. However, fee exemptions for US military members seeking citizenship would remain in place. The DHS officials said they no longer believe "naturalization benefit requests should get lower fees at the potential expense of other immigration benefits."
Affected population
Indians among worst hit
The proposed fee hike would have a major impact on Green Card holders eligible to apply for US citizenship, particularly middle-income families and retirees who currently benefit from reduced fees or fee waivers. Indians, one of the largest groups of permanent residents in the US, especially professionals who came on H-1B visas and later got Green Cards, could face significantly higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking citizenship.
Assistance
Existing fee waivers will remain until proposed rule is finalized
Until the proposed rule is finalized, existing fee waivers based on income, receipt of public benefits, or financial hardship will remain available. Eligible applicants whose household income is at/below 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can continue to apply for the reduced $380 filing fee.