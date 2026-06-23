Becoming US citizen is about to become costlier for Indians

Fee details

A look at the new fees

Under the proposed rule by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the fee for citizenship applications would rise from $760 to $1,330 for paper filings, and from $710 to $1,280 for online submissions. The cost of filing Form N-336, a request for review of a citizenship denial, would also increase considerably. If approved, it would go up from $830 to $1,475, an increase of about 77.7%.