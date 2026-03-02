US confirms 3 jets were downed in 'friendly fire incident'
What's the story
Three United States fighter jets were "mistakenly" shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems on Monday morning, the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday evening. The Pentagon confirmed the incident, calling it an "apparent friendly fire incident." All six crew members of the three F-15 Strike Eagles ejected safely and are in stable condition. The incident occurred during ongoing operations against Iran, marking Day 3 of a conflict involving the US and Israel.
Video confirmation
Video shows jet crashing, pilot ejecting
"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," CENTCOM said. A video earlier surfaced showing at least one F-15 fighter jet plummeting from the sky. The footage shows a pilot ejecting before the aircraft crashes. While the specific air defense system involved remains unidentified, it is likely to be the MIM-104 Patriot air defense battery used by Kuwait and its allies.
Drone interception
Israel expands military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon
The incident comes as Israel has launched new airstrikes and expanded its military operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut after the group admitted to launching missiles and drones toward Israel. Kuwait's air defenses also intercepted hostile drones as retaliatory attacks continue to target Gulf states.