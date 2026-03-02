US confirms 3 jets were downed in 'friendly fire incident'

Video confirmation

Video shows jet crashing, pilot ejecting

"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," CENTCOM said. A video earlier surfaced showing at least one F-15 fighter jet plummeting from the sky. The footage shows a pilot ejecting before the aircraft crashes. While the specific air defense system involved remains unidentified, it is likely to be the MIM-104 Patriot air defense battery used by Kuwait and its allies.