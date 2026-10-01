US creates AutoWarCom to deploy AI-powered drones and robotics
World
The US just set up the Autonomous Warfare Command (AutoWarCom), a brand-new unit focused on bringing artificial intelligence and robotics into the military.
Led by a four-star officer, AutoWarCom's main job is to develop and deploy technology like AI-powered drones and autonomous systems that can operate with minimal human help.
Pentagon aims to integrate unmanned systems
AutoWarCom was created after seeing how cheap drones have changed the game in Ukraine, helping with everything from scouting to actual combat.
The Pentagon wants to make sure the US keeps up by blending traditional weapons with smart, unmanned technology, making military operations faster and more flexible.
This is the first time since 2019 that the US has launched a new major command like this.