US Defense Intelligence Agency warns China may launch directed-energy satellites
World
According to a recent US Defense Intelligence Agency report, China could launch satellites armed with lasers and other directed-energy weapons before the decade is out.
These high-tech tools are designed to mess with or even disable other satellites, raising concerns about the safety of space tech that powers everything from navigation to military communications.
Chinese satellite weapons risk US military
Satellites keep modern militaries connected and informed: they help with secure messaging, GPS, and spotting missile launches.
If these new Chinese systems can jam or take out US satellites, it could seriously disrupt military operations, especially in hotspots like the Indo-Pacific.