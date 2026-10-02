US defense tech firm OKSI unveils seekers using onboard sensors

These seekers use electro-optical and infrared sensors and computer vision to recognize targets at different speeds, letting weapons "lock-on-after-launch" so there's less pressure on pilots or ground teams before firing.

They're built to work even when GPS is blocked and can be integrated into the same basic architecture, with software updated independently.

Plus, they're compact and efficient enough for everything from counter-drone missions to maritime operations, making them a solid pick for future precision weapons.