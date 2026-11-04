US Democrats flip Senate and gain House seats in midterms
World
Big news from the US Democrats have taken control of Congress after the November 3 midterms, flipping the Senate and picking up House seats.
This shift puts President Trump's Republican majority on the back foot and could mean major changes ahead.
Iranian speaker backs US antiwar message
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was quick to weigh in.
Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted that "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," urging US leaders not to ignore this message.