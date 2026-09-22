US denies visa to Alexander Alimov for UN General Assembly

Russia criticized the US decision, saying it breaks America's responsibilities as host of the United Nations.

Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for international organizations, called out what Moscow described as "far-fetched" grounds for visa denial.

The United Nations confirmed that other delegations are also facing unresolved visa issues and said it's working with the US to sort things out, so, even with these tensions, global talks at the Assembly are moving forward as planned.