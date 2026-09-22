US Denmark and Greenland sign Arctic security deal at U.N.
World
The US Denmark, and Greenland just signed a big new security deal at the U.N. in New York.
After some rocky moments in the past, leaders from all three places agreed to work more closely on defense in the Arctic, a region that's getting a lot more attention these days.
US gains permanent Greenland security authority
This deal gives the US permanent authority over security operations in Greenland and blocks US adversaries from setting up military bases or making sensitive investments there without US approval.
Both Denmark and Greenland say it'll boost safety for them and their allies, while President Trump announced plans for a major expansion of the US military presence on the island.