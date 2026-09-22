US, Denmark, Greenland to permit military sites at Narsarsuaq Mestersvig
World
Big news from the Arctic: the US Denmark, and Greenland are due to sign a deal that would let the US establish military facilities at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig.
This move is all about boosting US presence in the region: something we haven't seen on this scale since the Cold War.
Trump claims control Denmark defends sovereignty
Greenland sits right between North America and Europe, making it a prime spot for watching over Arctic activity.
President Donald Trump says the agreement gives the United States "permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," but Denmark is clear that its own sovereignty and Greenland's right to decide are still respected.