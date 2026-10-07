US Department of Justice will call 'artificial intelligence' 'super intelligence'
World
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) just got a language update: instead of "artificial intelligence," officials will now say "super intelligence" (or SI) in most official documents and statements.
This change follows an executive order from US President Donald Trump, aiming to better capture how powerful and fast-changing this tech is.
DOJ signals seriousness about AI impact
The shift shows the department is keeping a close eye on AI's impact and wants everyone to know they are taking it seriously.