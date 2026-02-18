US deploys 50 jets near Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks 

The United States military has reportedly deployed over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East in a show of force against Iran . The move comes as indirect negotiations between the two countries continue in Geneva over Iran's nuclear program. Axios reported that independent flight trackers spotted a mix of F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets heading to the region within the last 24 hours.

Carrier deployment Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heading to Middle East Last week, American media reported that the United States would send its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to strengthen its forces in the Middle East. The carrier was earlier stationed in the Caribbean and is now headed for the Middle East along with its escort ships. The USS Abraham Lincoln and other significant air and naval assets were already deployed to the area in January.

Ongoing negotiations Meanwhile, nuclear talks making progress As for the talks on Iran's nuclear program, a US official confirmed that there has been progress in nuclear talks held in Geneva but that there were many details that "still need to be discussed." The official revealed that Iran has promised to send detailed proposals within two weeks to address existing gaps. "There were good meetings, but the gaps are still wide. There's still a lot of work to be done to reach an agreement," they told Jerusalem Post.

