US deploys 50 jets near Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks
What's the story
The United States military has reportedly deployed over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East in a show of force against Iran. The move comes as indirect negotiations between the two countries continue in Geneva over Iran's nuclear program. Axios reported that independent flight trackers spotted a mix of F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets heading to the region within the last 24 hours.
Carrier deployment
Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heading to Middle East
Last week, American media reported that the United States would send its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to strengthen its forces in the Middle East. The carrier was earlier stationed in the Caribbean and is now headed for the Middle East along with its escort ships. The USS Abraham Lincoln and other significant air and naval assets were already deployed to the area in January.
Ongoing negotiations
Meanwhile, nuclear talks making progress
As for the talks on Iran's nuclear program, a US official confirmed that there has been progress in nuclear talks held in Geneva but that there were many details that "still need to be discussed." The official revealed that Iran has promised to send detailed proposals within two weeks to address existing gaps. "There were good meetings, but the gaps are still wide. There's still a lot of work to be done to reach an agreement," they told Jerusalem Post.
Rising tensions
Good progress was made: Iran
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as "serious, constructive and positive." He told state television that "good progress was made compared to the previous meeting, and we now have a clearer path ahead." "Ultimately, we were able to reach a general understanding on a set of guiding principles," Araghchi said, adding, "this does not mean that we can reach an agreement quickly, but at least the path has begun."