US diplomats walk out during Cuban foreign minister's U.N. speech
Things got tense at the U.N. this week when US diplomats walked out during a speech by Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
The move came after Parrilla accused the US of trying to trigger a humanitarian crisis in Cuba through tougher economic sanctions.
This follows President Trump calling Cuba a "failed state," which had led Cuban officials to stage their own walkout earlier.
Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla criticizes US sanctions
Parrilla argued that US sanctions are making everyday life in Cuba harder by restricting basics like fuel.
While Cuba says these measures are meant to destabilize them, the US points fingers at Cuba's own policies for its problems.
Despite all this back-and-forth, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he's open to talks if there are political changes in Cuba first.
For now, though, it looks like both sides are sticking to their positions.