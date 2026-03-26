US fact-checks Iran's claim it 'successfully targeted' American F-18 jet 

Iran has claimed to have "successfully targeted" a United States F-18 fighter jet in mid-air, releasing a video that allegedly shows the incident. The footage shared by Iran's state-run Press TV shows a flash of light hitting the aircraft, after which it appears to lose control and trails smoke. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has strongly denied these allegations.

Denial issued CENTCOM denies Iranian claims CENTCOM has said that no American fighter jet has been shot down by Iran. The command wrote on X, "FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a US F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. TRUE: No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran." The post shared by Press TV does not specify the location of the alleged attack, the extent of damage, or the status of the pilot.

Past incidents Similar refutation over downing of US F-15 jets This isn't the first time Iranian claims have been dismissed by Washington. Last week, Iranian media had reported that the IRGC shot down US F-15 jets. CENTCOM had refuted these claims too, stating that "US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury." "No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it added.

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