Why Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey's new Pentagon roles are worrying
What's the story
The US Department of Defense has enlisted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey, co-founder of defense tech firm Anduril Industries, to spearhead a study on automated and AI-powered weaponry. The project, dubbed "Project Meridian: The Future of Warfare," will also be led by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the initiative last week, noting it would take around 120 days to complete. However, there are now concerns about conflict of interest.
Project goals
Anticipating future warfare
Hegseth's announcement emphasized the rapid progress in AI, autonomy, directed energy, robotics, and biotechnology. He said these advancements would fundamentally change the nature of warfare.
The project is meant to help the US anticipate future operational environments and develop tools to dominate them.
Hegseth said, "To maintain global dominance, the United States must anticipate future operational environments and act decisively."
Financial concerns
Concerns over conflicts of interest
Musk's SpaceX has won over $8 billion in US defense contracts this year, while Anduril Industries makes military drones for land, sea, and air.
The study's leadership by Musk and Luckey has raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.
Richard Painter, a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota and former White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said their financial interests could guide the study's direction.
Official stance
DoD responds to conflict of interest questions
The Department of Defense has not responded to questions about possible conflicts of interest in hiring Musk and Luckey for Project Meridian.
However, a DoD spokesperson said MITRE Corporation will handle the analysis and recommendations for the project.
They added that MITRE would evaluate all inputs with technical rigor while applying appropriate conflict-of-interest safeguards.
Oversight measures
Project Meridian findings need close examination
A senior official at the Government Accountability Office stressed that the findings and recommendations of Project Meridian would need to be closely examined.
They said, "There are safeguards that they're supposed to sign to keep them away from procurement activities and whatnot."
The official also questioned the need for a new task force on this issue, given that many have been considering it for some time.