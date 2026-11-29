US drone reportedly hits boat near Sirik County, raising tensions
A US drone reportedly hit a fishing boat in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving two people rescued and one still missing.
The incident happened near Sirik County and has added to the already high tensions between the US and Iran in this critical waterway.
Iran conditions Strait of Hormuz reopening
Diplomatic talks between Iran and the US have been stalled for a while, especially since the war ignited in February 2026 after US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Iran says it won't consider reopening the strait, vital for global oil shipments, unless its demands are met.
Both sides seem to be digging in.