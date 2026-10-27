US eases Russia sanctions to curb fuel prices before midterms
World
Three Russian diesel tankers are on their way to the US with a fourth leaving soon, part of a deal where the US relaxes some sanctions on Russia in exchange for diesel.
The main goal? To bring down rising fuel prices before the US midterm elections this November.
Volodymyr Zelensky calls decision weak
The move has sparked criticism, especially from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called it a "weak decision." It's also put some strain on US relations with Ukraine.
The first tanker, carrying nearly 300,000 barrels of diesel, already left for New York last week, highlighting just how much global politics can revolve around energy needs.