US embassy issues security alert ahead of Bangladesh elections
What's the story
The United States Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a security alert ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections and national referendum. The embassy warned of possible "political violence or extremist attacks" during this period, which could target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites. "US citizens should remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings," it said. The elections are scheduled for February 12.
Travel advisory
Transportation restrictions during elections
The Bangladesh government has announced restrictions on motorcycle movement from February 10, and all forms of transportation on February 11 and 12. The US embassy in Dhaka will also have limited on-site services during this period. In its security alert, the embassy advised citizens to avoid large crowds, monitor local news, remain vigilant and keep a low profile, always carry a charged mobile phone for emergency communications, review personal security plans, and plan for alternative travel routes.
Political shift
First elections since Hasina's ouster
The upcoming elections will be the first since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year. The Awami League party, which Hasina led, has been banned from participating in these elections by the Yunus-led administration. In August 2025, Hasina went into exile amid protests against her government. The last elections were held in January 2024 when she returned to power for a fourth consecutive term.
Campaigning rules
Bangladesh Election Commission's directive
On Thursday, the Bangladesh Election Commission prohibited government officials from campaigning for a "yes" vote in the upcoming referendum. Such acts are considered a "punishable offense," as they could influence the outcome of the referendum. It said "persons employed in the service of the Republic might inform or raise awareness among the public about the referendum but they are strictly prohibited from urging voters to cast ballots in favor of either 'Yes' or 'No'" under the laws of the land.