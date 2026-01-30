US embassy issues security alert ahead of Bangladesh elections 

The United States Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a security alert ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections and national referendum. The embassy warned of possible "political violence or extremist attacks" during this period, which could target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites. "US citizens should remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings," it said. The elections are scheduled for February 12.

Travel advisory Transportation restrictions during elections The Bangladesh government has announced restrictions on motorcycle movement from February 10, and all forms of transportation on February 11 and 12. The US embassy in Dhaka will also have limited on-site services during this period. In its security alert, the embassy advised citizens to avoid large crowds, monitor local news, remain vigilant and keep a low profile, always carry a charged mobile phone for emergency communications, review personal security plans, and plan for alternative travel routes.

Political shift First elections since Hasina's ouster The upcoming elections will be the first since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year. The Awami League party, which Hasina led, has been banned from participating in these elections by the Yunus-led administration. In August 2025, Hasina went into exile amid protests against her government. The last elections were held in January 2024 when she returned to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Advertisement