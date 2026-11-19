US Embassy warns Americans in Saudi Arabia of Houthi attacks
The US Embassy just put out a security alert for Americans in Saudi Arabia, saying there could be Houthi attacks in an alert dated November 17, 2026.
The warning points to risks at airports and other key places, with possible travel delays and even civilian casualties.
If you're there, keep an eye on official updates and check the latest travel advisories.
Nonessential US staff told to leave
Nonessential US staff were told to leave Saudi Arabia back in October because of safety concerns.
Travelers should double-check flights, avoid protests, and follow local rules, especially since filming security incidents can get you into legal trouble.
Emergency help is still available at the US Embassy in Riyadh and US consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.