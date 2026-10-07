US embassy warns Americans of Tuesday student protests in France
The US Embassy in France just put out a security alert for Americans, with big student protests set for Tuesday in cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.
Students are rallying against overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and crumbling school buildings, conditions they say are "catastrophic."
The demonstrations could get heated, so people are being told to steer clear of protest areas and keep an eye on local news.
French unions join protests, minors arrested
It's not just students. Labor unions are joining in too.
Thousands have already been arrested during earlier clashes, many of them minors.
One incident in Saint-Denis really brought attention to how neglected some schools are.
Even the French prime minister admits there are big problems and says the government needs to step up support while trying to keep things peaceful.
More protests are expected soon as pressure builds for real change.