US envoys Witkoff and Kushner meet Iranian leaders, Trump warns
World
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner just had a three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders during the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
With tensions high over Iran's nuclear program, President Trump called the talks "very good" but warned that if Iran doesn't agree to a deal, "It's potential greatness or obliteration. It's two choices," could be on the table.
Stakes high for US-Iran relations
Iranian officials, likely including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, were in New York.
The stakes are huge: what happens next could impact U.S.-Iran relations.