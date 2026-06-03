US pilot shot down twice during Iran war 

A United States Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot was reportedly shot down twice in less than a month during the Iran war. The incidents took place within five weeks, starting with a friendly-fire incident on March 2 in Kuwait. During this incident, Kuwait's defense forces mistakenly targeted three F-15E Strike Eagle jets, forcing all six crew members to eject and land safely.

Second incident Pilot shot down by Iranian missile Less than five weeks after the incident, the same pilot returned to the cockpit with others to carry out a bombing on Tehran. However, bad luck struck the pilot again just days after the mission, when his F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on April 3. The pilot was rescued after several hours, but the second crew member, a weapons officer, was rescued after nearly two days in hiding as Iran announced a bounty on his head.

Official commendation Joint Chiefs Chairman praises pilot, weapons officer Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine praised the pilot and weapons system officer for their bravery. He said, "The courage demonstrated by both the pilot and the weapons system officer while isolated and them evading the enemy cannot be overstated." Caine added that their "grit and warfighting tenacity is a direct result of the absolute trust they have in our rescue forces, their training, and their will to survive and return."

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