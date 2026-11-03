US FAA to review India's DGCA November 16 to 20
Heads up: The US aviation watchdog, the FAA, is coming to check out India's aviation safety game from November 16-20, 2026.
This review decides if India keeps its top-tier Category 1 safety rating, basically the green light for Indian airlines to fly and expand in the US.
The DGCA (India's aviation regulator) will be under the microscope for how well it follows global safety standards and enforces new rules.
DGCA and airlines tighten safety compliance
To prep for this big audit, the DGCA is updating its rulebooks with help from experts and pilots.
Airlines are also refreshing their manuals and getting checked for compliance, especially after some recent incidents like the Air India crash in June 2025 (Air India flight AI171) and IndiGo's widespread operational disruptions in December 2025.
If India loses its Category 1 status, it could seriously limit Indian airlines' flights to the US and mess with partnerships with American carriers.