US FAA to review India's DGCA November 16 to 20

Heads up: The US aviation watchdog, the FAA, is coming to check out India's aviation safety game from November 16-20, 2026.

This review decides if India keeps its top-tier Category 1 safety rating, basically the green light for Indian airlines to fly and expand in the US.

The DGCA (India's aviation regulator) will be under the microscope for how well it follows global safety standards and enforces new rules.