Father-daughter duo admits selling fake Banksy, Picasso paintings for $2M
What's the story
A father-and-daughter duo in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to running a multi-million dollar art forgery scheme for years. Erwin Bankowski (50) and Karolina Bankowska (26) sold counterfeit paintings of renowned artists like Andy Warhol, Banksy, and Pablo Picasso to art galleries and auction houses. Federal prosecutors said the pair commissioned an artist in Poland to create at least 200 fakes, defrauding buyers of at least $2 million in the process.
Scheme details
How the duo pulled off the scheme
The counterfeits were often replicas of lesser-known pieces by famous artists. The most lucrative fake, allegedly by artist Richard Mayhew, was sold for $160,000 by auction house DuMouchelles last October. To make the forgeries more convincing, Bankowski and Bankowska used antique paper and forged stamps from defunct galleries where these artists could have plausibly exhibited their work.
Legal repercussions
The forgery scheme came to light in 2023
The forgery scheme came to light after a forged painting titled "Triple Boats" was sold for $60,000 in March 2023. The father-daughter duo has since pleaded guilty and apologized in a New York court. They now face over three years in prison under federal guidelines along with $1.9 million restitution and possible deportation to Poland.
Official statement
Many fakes exist in the art world
US attorney Joseph Nocella Jr slammed the duo's actions, saying they "painted themselves as purveyors of fine art while selling lies on canvas." Erin Thompson, an art crime professor at City University of New York, said it was unusual only because they got caught. "People think of the art world as a genteel place full of cultured people who just want to share the wonder of beautiful art," she said. "You should assume there are...lot more fakes out there."