Father-daughter duo admits selling fake Banksy, Picasso paintings for $2M

A father-and-daughter duo in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to running a multi-million dollar art forgery scheme for years. Erwin Bankowski (50) and Karolina Bankowska (26) sold counterfeit paintings of renowned artists like Andy Warhol, Banksy, and Pablo Picasso to art galleries and auction houses. Federal prosecutors said the pair commissioned an artist in Poland to create at least 200 fakes, defrauding buyers of at least $2 million in the process.

Scheme details How the duo pulled off the scheme The counterfeits were often replicas of lesser-known pieces by famous artists. The most lucrative fake, allegedly by artist Richard Mayhew, was sold for $160,000 by auction house DuMouchelles last October. To make the forgeries more convincing, Bankowski and Bankowska used antique paper and forged stamps from defunct galleries where these artists could have plausibly exhibited their work.

Legal repercussions The forgery scheme came to light in 2023 The forgery scheme came to light after a forged painting titled "Triple Boats" was sold for $60,000 in March 2023. The father-daughter duo has since pleaded guilty and apologized in a New York court. They now face over three years in prison under federal guidelines along with $1.9 million restitution and possible deportation to Poland.

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