US FDA: ValueHealth recall affects 100,134 bottles after label mix-up
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100,134 bottles of ValuHealth Extra Strength Pain Relief Acetaminophen are being recalled in the US after a labeling mix-up.
While the outside said "ValuHealth Extra Strength Pain Relief Acetaminophen 500 mg," the inside label called it "ValuHealth Extra Strength Pain Relief PM."
The FDA says this is a Class III recall, so any health risk is very low.
ValueHealth bottles sold at Dollar Tree
These bottles were mainly sold at Dollar Tree and have lot number P260252, UPC 850026889000, and expire April 30, 2029.
This isn't the first painkiller recall lately; back in September, Amazon's pain relief tablets were also pulled due to discoloration complaints.
Good news: no one has reported any problems from the Amazon recall.