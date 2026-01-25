Videos emerge of US Federal agents shooting Minneapolis man

Newly released videos have captured the harrowing moments when federal immigration officers fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis. The incident, which took place during an immigration operation, has sparked outrage across the city. The footage shows a group of six federal agents pinning Pretti to the ground as bystanders protest by blowing whistles, before they shoot him multiple times.

Eyewitness reaction 'What the f * is wrong with you?' woman shouts In a three-minute video, the woman who recorded it can be heard repeatedly shouting in disbelief as the situation escalates. "What the f*** is wrong with you?" she yells as agents close in on Pretti. The videos show officers surrounding Pretti and bringing him to the ground. During the scuffle, one immigration officer appears to take what appears to be Pretti's gun and fire at least 10 shots.

Aftermath of shooting 'Oh my God! What the f * did you just do?' The woman filming the incident can be heard screaming, "What the f*** did you do?!" Pretti is seen lying motionless on the ground as officers slowly approach him. The woman continues to scream for help, asking someone to call an ambulance and 911. A second video from a different angle shows Pretti trying to help a woman before being sprayed with tear gas by an immigration officer.

Official statement Federal officers fire 'defensive shots' during immigration operation After the shooting, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said federal officers were conducting an operation under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. They fired "defensive shots" after a man with a handgun approached them and "violently resisted" when officers tried to disarm him. However, Minneapolis police believe Pretti was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry." Meanwhile, The New York Times stated the video from the second perspective shows that Pretti was holding his phone.

