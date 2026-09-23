US gas prices higher than India's despite record oil output

Here's a twist: even though the US leads the world in oil production, Americans are paying more for gasoline than people in India.

As of September 21, 2026, US gasoline hit $1.27 per liter, about 12% higher than India's $1.137.

Diesel is pricier too, with US rates at $1.725 per liter versus India's $1.027.

Since August, gas prices jumped 19% in the US but only 6% in India.