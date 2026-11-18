US government report: China's military seeks NVIDIA top AI chips
China's military is looking to get its hands on NVIDIA's top-tier AI chips to boost its defense tech, according to a new US government report.
The report also points out that China has been trying to work around US export controls.
There is even an ongoing investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed, suspected of potential diversion of NVIDIA's chips to China.
US tightens chip export rules
Chinese companies still lag behind when it comes to making their own advanced chips, so they have been sourcing NVIDIA hardware through overseas data centers in places like Malaysia.
To close this loophole, the US just rolled out a new rule on November 17, 2026, aiming to tighten control over where these powerful chips end up.