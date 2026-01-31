US government shuts down temporarily over missed budget approval deadline

The United States government has entered a partial shutdown after Congress failed to pass a budget for the fiscal year 2026 before the midnight deadline. The shutdown was triggered by Democratic anger over federal immigration agents killing two protesters in Minneapolis, which derailed talks on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Despite this setback, lawmakers expect the disruption to be short-lived with plans to approve a Senate-backed funding deal early next week.

Legislative progress Senate passes funding package for federal agencies The Senate had passed a funding package on Friday, which would fund most federal agencies through September. It also provides a temporary two-week extension for DHS operations while lawmakers finalize immigration enforcement details. However, several key federal operations are affected by the shutdown, impacting sectors such as education and defense. The House is expected to vote on this package when it reconvenes next week.

Operational impact Federal departments initiate shutdown procedures Federal departments have started shutdown procedures overnight. Key agencies such as Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Transportation, and Health and Human Services will be impacted by the funding lapse. If the shutdown continues for a few days, federal workers may face unpaid leave or work without pay until funding is restored. However, both Republican and Democratic leaders believe that this disruption will be brief once the House approves the Senate's package.

