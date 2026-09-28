US H-1B lottery weighted by salary from October 1 2026

Beneficiaries across all four wage levels can still be selected, but now accurate salary information is key: employers must back up the wage they claim or risk getting denied.

For Indian professionals (who form a major part of the H-1B workforce as per USCIS data), earning more could really boost your chances.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also warns: no duplicate applications and make sure your paperwork matches your registration, or you could lose out and forfeit fees.