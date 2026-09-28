US H-1B lottery weighted by salary from October 1 2026
Big update for anyone eyeing a US tech job: Starting October 1, 2026, the H-1B visa lottery will give better odds to applicants with higher-paying offers.
The new "weighted" system means jobs with top salaries get more entries in the lottery, so if you're at Wage Level IV, your name goes in four times, while Level I gets just one shot.
USCIS requires accurate wage documentation
Beneficiaries across all four wage levels can still be selected, but now accurate salary information is key: employers must back up the wage they claim or risk getting denied.
For Indian professionals (who form a major part of the H-1B workforce as per USCIS data), earning more could really boost your chances.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also warns: no duplicate applications and make sure your paperwork matches your registration, or you could lose out and forfeit fees.