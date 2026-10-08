US H-1B overhaul includes proposed $100,000 fees and salary-weighted lottery
World
Big changes to the H-1B visa program in the US are shaking things up for Indian tech workers.
The new rules bring multiple $100,000 fee proposals, a lottery that favors higher salaries, and tighter checks on employers.
Since Indians make up about 70% of all H-1B approvals, there's a lot of uncertainty, especially for early-career Indian workers hoping to start their careers in the US.
Indian IT firms boost US hiring
With these hurdles, Indian IT companies are switching gears: they're hiring more locally in the US and growing their teams back home in India.
It's all about finding new ways to keep business running smoothly while adapting to the stricter visa environment.