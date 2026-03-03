US hits Iran using cloned Iranian Shahed drones

The United States has reportedly launched an attack on Iranian targets using drones that are replicas of Iran 's Shahed 136 suicide drones. The operation, named "Operation Epic Fury," was executed by Task Force Scorpion Strike, the US military's first one-way-attack drone squadron based in the Middle East. The squadron is part of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the region.

Drone details LUCAS drones The LUCAS drones, which were used in the operation, are said to have been developed by Arizona-based SpektreWorks in collaboration with the US military. Each drone costs around $35,000, making them cheaper than other long-range weapons like Tomahawk cruise missiles. The LUCAS drones are about 10 feet long and have an eight-foot wingspan.

Retaliatory strike Iran retaliates with Shahed drones In response to the US attack, Iran launched its own Shahed drones at the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Although some of these drones managed to get through, they caused only minimal damage at the base. The extent of Iran's retaliatory capacity remains uncertain due to sanctions that have limited access to components needed for drone production.

Advertisement