US House honors Captain Smit Machchhar for preventing terrorist attack
World
The US House of Representatives has recognized Captain Smit Machchhar for preventing a terrorist attack on Flydubai Flight 1073.
On September 30, 2026, the first officer reportedly attacked Captain Machchhar mid-flight, causing the plane (carrying approximately 174 passengers, including four Americans and 27 children) to plunge over 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.
Captain Machchhar kept everyone safe
Thanks to Captain Machchhar's fast thinking and steady response, he regained control and kept everyone safe.
The US House of Representatives called his actions and also honored the crew and passengers of Flydubai Flight 1073, a strong reminder of how crucial teamwork and quick decisions are in emergencies.