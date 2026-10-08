US House proposes H-1B bill raising fines to $250,000
World
The US House just introduced a bill that would seriously ramp up penalties for breaking H-1B visa rules.
If it passes, the maximum fine for major violations could jump from $35,000 to $250,000.
Lawmakers say the goal is to crack down on fraud and protect jobs in the US.
House bill proposes 10-year H-1B bans
The bill also proposes much longer bans, a minimum 10-year ban, for serious offenders, and another category of violations could mean fines up to $100,000 and a minimum five-year ban.
It still needs approval from both Congress and the president before becoming law, but if it goes through, it could really shake up how companies handle H-1B hiring.