US House Silicon Valley Democrats urge Starlink probe in Ukraine
Silicon Valley US House Democrats are urging the White House to investigate why Elon Musk's Starlink service has been disrupted in Ukraine, making it harder for the country to defend itself against Russia.
The military-grade version, Starshield, was restricted in Ukraine for a period of time.
Lawmakers say figuring this out will be a top priority if Democrats win control after the November 3 elections.
Lawmakers question Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Lawmakers are questioning whether Musk or former president Trump called for these Starlink limits and if any contracts were broken.
They're also worried about political interference and hint at a deeper look into federal funding for Musk's companies if they take over Congress.
Meanwhile, Ukraine says tech issues are still hurting its defense efforts, especially with high-speed drones.