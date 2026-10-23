US images suggest Saudi expansion at Al-Dawadmi missile complex
Saudi Arabia is appearing to expand its ballistic missile manufacturing capabilities at a ballistic missile complex at Al-Dawadmi, about 200km west of Riyadh, aiming to accommodate larger missile motors, potentially enabling the production of weapons with greater range or heavier payloads.
This upgrade comes as the country faces repeated attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels and ongoing concerns about a potential nuclear arms race involving Iran.
US researchers spotted the expansion using satellite images, according to Reuters.
Saudi expansion raises Iran nuclear fears
With the new facility, Saudi Arabia could boost its military power, but it's also sparking talk about a possible nuclear arms race with Iran.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said before that if Iran develops nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia might follow suit.
Meanwhile, the kingdom pursues a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Washington, which has some people worried about where things could head next.