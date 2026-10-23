US images suggest Saudi expansion at Al-Dawadmi missile complex

Saudi Arabia is appearing to expand its ballistic missile manufacturing capabilities at a ballistic missile complex at Al-Dawadmi, about 200km west of Riyadh, aiming to accommodate larger missile motors, potentially enabling the production of weapons with greater range or heavier payloads.

This upgrade comes as the country faces repeated attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels and ongoing concerns about a potential nuclear arms race involving Iran.

US researchers spotted the expansion using satellite images, according to Reuters.