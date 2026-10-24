US immigration may use AI to spot H-1B location gaps
World
US immigration could increasingly use AI to spot gaps between what H-1B workers say about where they live and what their employers report as their work location.
It's all about making sure everyone's paperwork lines up, especially with people working remotely or moving around.
Employees and employers must update records
If your address changes, you need to update the records, while your employer needs to update the records for a work site change.
Otherwise, AI checks could identify discrepancies in immigration filings.
Staying on top of these updates together can help avoid any visa headaches down the road.