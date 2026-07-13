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Home / News / World News / Trump announces 20% fee on cargo passing through Hormuz
Trump announces 20% fee on cargo passing through Hormuz
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social

Trump announces 20% fee on cargo passing through Hormuz

By Snehil Singh
Jul 13, 2026
09:00 pm
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced that the country will start charging a 20% fee on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that the United States would be known as "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT." He stressed that this decision was taken as a "matter of FAIRNESS," and to cover costs necessary for providing safety and security in this volatile region.

Blockade details

Trump reinstates blockade for Iranian vessels

Trump also announced the reinstatement of a blockade that would only affect Iranian vessels and those doing business with Tehran.

He said, "The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran."

The strait will remain open for all other countries while the blockade is in place.

Security role

US to take control of Hormuz Strait, says Trump

In an interview with Fox News, Trump had earlier said that the United States would "take control" of the Strait of Hormuz and act as its "guardian."

He stressed that the US would be responsible for protecting this crucial shipping lane and argued that countries benefiting from its security should help pay for these costs "necessary to do the job of providing safety and security."

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Twitter Post

Repost of Trump's Truth Social post

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Strategic importance

Importance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

It carries nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Any disruption in this narrow waterway could have major implications for global energy supplies and international trade.

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