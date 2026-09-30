US imposes new sanctions on Iran to press for talks
The US just rolled out fresh sanctions on Iran, cracking down on people and companies linked to its weapons supply chain.
The move, announced by the Treasury Department and the State Department, is meant to ramp up pressure on Tehran and push for talks.
President Trump put it bluntly: Iran is "doing very poorly" under these restrictions.
Sanctions target foreign enablers supporting Iran
These new rules are not just about Iran: they also target people and businesses in Russia, China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan who help support Iran's military.
Key names include a Beijing-based representative helping buy weapon systems for Iran, the Kavoshcom Asia R&D Group from Iran, Hong Kong's EC Mojo Technology and its China representative, Li Fen, Pakistan-based Waseem Pasha Tajammal, chairman of defense company Cavalier Group, and Saha Airlines tied to Iran.
The big idea? Cut off support for Iran's military network worldwide.