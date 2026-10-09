US imposes Operation Economic Outcast sanctions on Iran's oil network
World
The US just rolled out new sanctions against Iran, aiming to block money flowing to the Iranian government.
This move, part of "Operation Economic Outcast," hits 27 companies, six people, and 22 ships tied to Iran's oil business and alleged efforts to dodge previous sanctions.
US targets Iran's shadow fleet
These sanctions specifically target Iran's so-called "shadow fleet," an aging network of tankers used to transport petroleum and petroleum products to foreign markets, registered under various national flags.
Shipping firms from places like Turkiye, China, the U.A.E. the UK and the Marshall Islands are now in the spotlight.
The US hopes this will seriously disrupt billions in Iranian oil exports and says they will keep a close watch for any sneaky workarounds.