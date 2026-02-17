US applies pressure, expands strike options before Iran nuclear talks

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East ahead of crucial nuclear talks with Iran . The moves are seen as a show of force to intimidate Tehran and prepare for potential strikes if negotiations fail. US Air Force assets from the UK, including refueling tankers and fighter jets, are being repositioned closer to the region, CNN reported, citing sources.

Military buildup US sends air defense systems to region The US is also sending air defense systems to the region and extending the orders of several military units. Flight-tracking data shows over 250 cargo flights have brought equipment to Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, the report added. Diplomatic clearance was granted for multiple fighter aircraft to enter Jordanian airspace on Friday evening. Satellite images confirm that 12 F-15 attack planes have been stationed at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base since January 25.

Presidential warning Trump's regime change threat raises stakes for Geneva talks President Donald Trump has been threatening military action against Iran for weeks. He warned Iranian leaders last month that he was ready to order an attack if they didn't stop killing protesters. On Friday, he said he believes regime change "would be the best thing that could happen" in Iran. The military buildup and Trump's emphasis on regime change raise the stakes for Tuesday's talks in Geneva.

Advertisement

Uncertain aftermath Uncertainty looms over post-regime Iran leadership vacuum Despite the military buildup, the US administration still doesn't have a clear plan for what would happen if it removed Iran's regime. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted during a congressional hearing that "no one knows" who would take over if the regime fell. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could likely fill any leadership void in the short term, according to US intelligence sources.

Advertisement