US applies pressure, expands strike options before Iran nuclear talks
What's the story
The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East ahead of crucial nuclear talks with Iran. The moves are seen as a show of force to intimidate Tehran and prepare for potential strikes if negotiations fail. US Air Force assets from the UK, including refueling tankers and fighter jets, are being repositioned closer to the region, CNN reported, citing sources.
Military buildup
US sends air defense systems to region
The US is also sending air defense systems to the region and extending the orders of several military units. Flight-tracking data shows over 250 cargo flights have brought equipment to Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, the report added. Diplomatic clearance was granted for multiple fighter aircraft to enter Jordanian airspace on Friday evening. Satellite images confirm that 12 F-15 attack planes have been stationed at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base since January 25.
Presidential warning
Trump's regime change threat raises stakes for Geneva talks
President Donald Trump has been threatening military action against Iran for weeks. He warned Iranian leaders last month that he was ready to order an attack if they didn't stop killing protesters. On Friday, he said he believes regime change "would be the best thing that could happen" in Iran. The military buildup and Trump's emphasis on regime change raise the stakes for Tuesday's talks in Geneva.
Uncertain aftermath
Uncertainty looms over post-regime Iran leadership vacuum
Despite the military buildup, the US administration still doesn't have a clear plan for what would happen if it removed Iran's regime. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted during a congressional hearing that "no one knows" who would take over if the regime fell. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could likely fill any leadership void in the short term, according to US intelligence sources.
Military readiness
Iran conducts military exercises, warns US
Iran has also conducted military exercises ahead of the Geneva talks, with the IRGC launching a "valiant defense" of three islands in a border dispute with the UAE. Iran's armed forces chief warned Trump that entering a confrontation would teach him "harsh lessons," according to state-run media. The US hopes to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program during these talks, but regional allies are concerned that military action could destabilize the region.