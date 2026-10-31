U.S.-India near trade deal, Sergio Gor says at G-20
World
The long-awaited trade agreement between the US and India is nearly finished.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared the update at the G-20 meeting in Atlanta, saying both countries are still committed after a little over a year of negotiations.
Gor says trade deal moving quicker
Gor pointed out that big trade deals often take ages, like the India-European Union agreement that took nearly 20 years, but he's optimistic this one is moving quicker.
"We have plenty of time," he said, showing confidence and patience as both sides work to boost economic ties and cooperation.