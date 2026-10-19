U.S.-India talks shape Trump's Russian oil call, Marco Rubio says
World
India and the US are deep in trade talks, and it's actually affecting President Trump's call to let India keep buying Russian oil without extra penalties.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says these negotiations matter because India still depends on Russian energy, and the US wants to balance its foreign policy goals without causing chaos in global oil markets.
President Trump's waiver gives India relief
Trump's recent waiver gives countries like India some breathing room as global oil prices climb due to ongoing conflicts.
Rubio is heading to India on October 20 to talk energy strategy with Indian officials, highlighting how both countries are teaming up to handle these tricky times.
The waiver offers temporary relief to major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China.