US indicts Maduro for narco-terrorism after capture in Venezuela
What's the story
The United States has indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation. Following a US-led operation in Caracas, which included airstrikes, US President Donald Trump announced that both Maduro and Flores had been captured. News of his indictment comes just hours after he was claimed to have been captured by the US.
Legal proceedings
US Attorney General announces charges against Maduro
US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the charges against Maduro and Flores in the Southern District of New York. The indictment includes charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess these weapons against the United States.
Official response
Venezuela's Interior Minister condemns US action
Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello condemned the US action as a "criminal and terrorist attack" targeting its people and critical infrastructure. He urged citizens to remain calm and trust their leadership. Cabello said military and police forces were on alert and "ready for any situation that threatens the peace of our country."
International response
Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting
In the wake of the US airstrikes, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto has called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting. Pinto took to the messaging platform Telegram to say, "No cowardly attack will prevail against the strength of this people, who will emerge victorious." The UK has also distanced itself from these developments, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarifying that Britain was not involved in the US strikes on Venezuela.
Global reaction
Russia condemns US aggression, supports Venezuela's call for UN meeting
Russia has also condemned the US action as "armed aggression against Venezuela." It called for Latin America to remain a zone of peace and supported Venezuela's call for an urgent UN Security Council meeting. Italy is closely monitoring the situation due to its large expatriate community in Venezuela, while Spain has called for de-escalation and offered mediation services.