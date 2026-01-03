US indicts Maduro for narco-terrorism after capture in Venezuela

The United States has indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation. Following a US-led operation in Caracas, which included airstrikes, US President Donald Trump announced that both Maduro and Flores had been captured. News of his indictment comes just hours after he was claimed to have been captured by the US.

Legal proceedings US Attorney General announces charges against Maduro US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the charges against Maduro and Flores in the Southern District of New York. The indictment includes charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess these weapons against the United States.

Official response Venezuela's Interior Minister condemns US action Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello condemned the US action as a "criminal and terrorist attack" targeting its people and critical infrastructure. He urged citizens to remain calm and trust their leadership. Cabello said military and police forces were on alert and "ready for any situation that threatens the peace of our country."

International response Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting In the wake of the US airstrikes, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto has called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting. Pinto took to the messaging platform Telegram to say, "No cowardly attack will prevail against the strength of this people, who will emerge victorious." The UK has also distanced itself from these developments, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarifying that Britain was not involved in the US strikes on Venezuela.