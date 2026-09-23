US Iran hold mediated talks on nuclear, Strait of Hormuz
World
The US and Iran just had some much-needed talks at the United Nations, with renewed talks through mediators.
Mediators helped both sides discuss two big issues: Iran's nuclear plans and whether to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
President Trump rejects Iranian nuclear weapons
President Trump made it clear that any deal can't let Iran build nuclear weapons.
On its side, Iran said it's open to reopening the strait if military pressure eases up.
The news sparked a drop in oil prices (Brent crude slid to about $98), but there are still big disagreements ahead before anything is settled.