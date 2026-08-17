US-Iran MoU expires without extension; what follows?
What's the story
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran has expired without any signs of extension. The agreement, signed on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was intended to end hostilities between the two nations. Both sides have accused each other of violating the pact since its inception.
Agreement details
MoU aimed to end over 3-month war
The MoU sought to end a war that had lasted over three months and devastated commercial movement in the Gulf region.
It called for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations by both parties.
A "final deal," to be reached within 60 days, would confirm this termination and be endorsed by the UN Security Council.
Agreement breakdown
Hostilities continued despite agreement
The MoU's collapse was marked by continued hostilities and accusations of violations from both sides.
Trump declared the agreement "over" on July 7, as US attacks on Iran continued, killing at least 50 people.
Iranian officials said the US had "violated and suspended" all its commitments and Tehran had "likewise suspended all our own commitments."
Future negotiations
Iran pursuing separate deal with Oman
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no decision has been made to restart negotiations with the US.
Iran is working on a separate agreement with Oman for new shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.
This development comes as Qatar and Pakistan continue mediating between Iran and other parties involved in the conflict.
Strategic moves
Trump plans to claim Hormuz as US territory
In response to the MoU's expiration, Trump announced plans to claim the Strait of Hormuz for the US. He said he would declare it a US territory after defeating Iran.
Later, however, US media reported Trump had been joking.
Meanwhile, Iran has made leadership changes in its national security apparatus, indicating a tougher stance in future talks and less willingness to back down on control of Hormuz.
Negotiation prospects
What next for us?
Any new negotiations with Iran may come with more demands, including ending the Gaza war and lifting sanctions.
The US has limited military options left, as its stocks of interceptor missiles are depleted and strategic oil reserves drained.
Economic pressure from the US may not be effective either, given Tehran's ability to disrupt traffic through Hormuz.