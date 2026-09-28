US-Iran nuclear talks stall after Trump rejects Iran truce bid
World
Talks between the US and Iran are stuck. The US wants Iran to scale back its nuclear program, but Iran isn't budging after President Trump shot down its truce offer.
Trump even hinted at military action if things don't move forward, but so far, both sides are holding their ground and not making any real progress.
Iran demands concessions to resume talks
Iran says it won't come back to the table unless the US gives something first.
Meanwhile, Trump doesn't trust that talks will work and is considering tougher moves, including a renewed bombing campaign, while a naval blockade is already hurting Iran's economy.
Both countries seem pretty locked in, so finding a middle ground isn't looking easy right now.