US-Iran reach agreement but at odds over $12B frozen assets 

Conditional agreement

'Pay-for-performance' deal

The document cited by Mehr states that $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets will be released during the 60-day negotiation period after the memorandum of understanding is signed. Furthermore, the text, which hasn't been officially confirmed, mentions that "half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the start of the negotiations." Contradicting this, a senior US official told Axios that no frozen funds would be released until Iran fulfills its commitments, stating, "This is a pay-for-performance deal."