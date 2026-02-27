US-Iran's 'most intense' nuclear talks in Geneva end without breakthrough

The latest round of United States-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva , Switzerland, ended without a breakthrough. According to CNBC, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called the discussions the "most intense so far," but acknowledged more work is needed. The two sides have agreed to continue negotiations next week in Vienna to discuss technical details. Oman's foreign minister, Badr Al Busaidi, who mediated the talks, confirmed "significant progress" was made during this round of discussions.

Sticking points US demands destruction of nuclear sites, handing over uranium The United States has made tough demands in the talks, including the destruction of three main nuclear sites and handing over all enriched uranium to the US. Iranian officials have objected to these demands, insisting on their right to enrich uranium for energy production. The Trump administration is also pressing Tehran to halt ballistic missile development and support for regional armed groups.

Tensions rise Lifting of sanctions a key priority for Tehran The lifting of sanctions is a key priority for Tehran, as they have crippled its economy and sparked protests. US President Donald Trump has also warned that "bad things" would happen if Iran doesn't agree to a deal. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointed out Iran's refusal to discuss intercontinental ballistic missile development as a major stumbling block in negotiations.

