Iran 'humiliating' US at negotiating table, says German Chancellor

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has accused the United States of being "humiliated" by Iran 's leadership. He said that the Trump administration is being outsmarted at the negotiating table by Tehran. This comes after US President Donald Trump canceled a trip by American negotiators to Islamabad for indirect talks with an Iranian delegation.

Negotiation criticism Merz slams US for failure to negotiate with Iran In a speech to students in Marsberg, Merz slammed the US for its failure to negotiate with Iran. He said, "The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating." This statement comes after JD Vance led a US delegation in Islamabad two weeks ago, which ended without any progress.

Ceasefire proposal Iran proposes new ceasefire deal for Strait of Hormuz Iran has proposed a new ceasefire deal focused on the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal puts off talks on nuclear weapons and sanctions for later. Under this plan, shippers would have to pay Tehran for services to pass through the strait, which was previously free. Iranian officials said they would discuss nuclear issues only after the US blockade ends.

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Proposal rejection UN rejects Iranian proposal to impose fees on ships The United Nations' International Maritime Organization has rejected Iran's proposal to impose fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said, "There's no legal basis for the introduction of any tax, any customs, or any fees on straits for international navigation." This comes after Trump imposed a counter-blockade using Iranian ports, worsening Iran's economic crisis.

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Russian support Russia promises to help Iran amid US blockade Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Vladimir Putin in Moscow, seeking help to ease the impact of the blockade. Putin promised that Russia would do everything in its power to ensure peace. Nikita Smagin, an analyst on Russian-Iranian relations, said discussions centered on military and economic support, including transit routes for Iranian trade, from Russia.