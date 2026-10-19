US issues alerts for 12 Mideast locations amid Iran tensions
World
The US has just put out security alerts for 12 locations in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. because of rising tensions linked to Iran and its allies.
Americans traveling or living in these places are being told to stay alert, as there could be sudden flight changes or airspace closures.
State Department lists countries, urges vigilance
The alerts cover Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Yemen.
The State Department is urging people to check their flight status (especially in Iraq and Lebanon), avoid big crowds or spots tied to the US and sign up for travel updates.
US embassies are open but may have limited services, especially in Yemen, so staying informed is key if you're headed that way.